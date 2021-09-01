Jane Krakowski joins NBC’s Annie Live!, reuniting with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess

The CW’s Walker is keeping it in the family, tapping costar Odette Annable’s real-life husband Dave Annable to recur during Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. His character Dan Miller is distrustful of the Walkers and is someone who is not going to settle into Austin without a fight. He makes his debut in the season opener. The Walker gig is not the first time that the Annables have shared the screen: The spouses recently guest-starred in an episode of Fox’s Fantasy Island as a couple who get body-swapped. They also appeared together in the Freeform holiday movie No Sleep ‘Til...