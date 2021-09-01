Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jane Krakowski joins NBC’s Annie Live!, reuniting with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Krakowski will star as Lily St. Regis, the sassy and sticky-fingered partner of his swindler, Rooster Hannigan, played by Burgess.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Tituss Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nbc#Annie Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Tituss Burgess to Play Rooster in ‘Annie Live!’ On NBC

Tituss Burgess is stacking the aces and loading the dice to get to Easy Street as Rooster in NBC’s production of “Annie Live!” In “Annie Live!,” Burgess will portray the sleazy Rooster, younger brother of main villain Miss Hannigan (played by Taraji P. Henson), in this live holiday production of the classic musical. Rooster escapes from jail and plots with his gold-digging girlfriend Lily to ruin everyone’s plans and get rich — while still making time to sing the famed Broadway number “Easy Street.” Burgess is the most recent addition to the star-studded cast of the musical. Previously announced cast members include...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Meet Celina Smith, the Star of NBC's Annie Live!

Watch: "The Grinch Musical Special": E! News Rewind. Bet your bottom dollar Annie Live! will be one for the books. The highly-anticipated NBC live musical officially announced the casting of the titular role on Aug. 24 after a nation-wide search. Broadway alum Celina Smith landed the famed little orphan Annie character, after playing Young Nala in the national touring company of The Lion King and appearing on the TV series Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Dave Annable to Walker, Krakowski Joins Annie Live! and More

The CW’s Walker is keeping it in the family, tapping costar Odette Annable’s real-life husband Dave Annable to recur during Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports. His character Dan Miller is distrustful of the Walkers and is someone who is not going to settle into Austin without a fight. He makes his debut in the season opener. The Walker gig is not the first time that the Annables have shared the screen: The spouses recently guest-starred in an episode of Fox’s Fantasy Island as a couple who get body-swapped. They also appeared together in the Freeform holiday movie No Sleep ‘Til...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Casts Jane Krakowski as Lily St Regis

NBC’s “Annie Live!” has cast Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis. Lily is described as the “sassy” and “sticky-fingered” partner of Rooster Hannigan, who is being played by Tituss Burgess. Yes, it’s an “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” reunion this December on NBC! (And in terms of Krakowski and NBC, a “30...
MoviesTODAY.com

Meet the young actress who will star in ‘Annie Live!’

After a nationwide casting search, the actress who will play the title role in “Annie Live!” this holiday season has been chosen: Celina Smith. Joining TODAY live on the plaza, 12-year-old Celina describes how she got the news that she had landed the part. “It’s just so amazing,” she says.Aug. 24, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

Melissa McCarthy Reunites with Her 'Bridesmaids' Co-Star, Chris O'Dowd, for 'The Starling'

Though Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd made audience members howl with laughter with their Bridesmaids characters, their latest collaboration is an absolute tearjerker. The actors, who are known for their comedic roles, are taking on grief and tragedy in the upcoming Netflix dramedy, The Starling. Chris and Melissa are playing spouses Jack and Lilly Maynard, who deal with a tremendous personal loss in deeply different ways.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

How Stanley Tucci Found Love Again With Felicity Blunt After His First Wife's Death

Stanley Tucci is passionate about acting, food and his family. After amusing fans with his cocktail-making skills during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, many began to wonder who he was making the Negronis for. As it turns out, the Searching for Italy host and Worth actor was whipping them up for his wife, Felicity Blunt, who had the original idea to share his mixology talent with the world.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Officially Names Its Permanent Hosts

Jeopardy! has officially named Alex Trebek‘s successor. The show has hosted a series of guest hosts since Alex passed away last year. Many celebrities have lobbied for the job, but ultimately executive producer Mike Richards was named new Jeopardy! host. Actress Mayim Bialik, best known for her roles in Blossom...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Why Erika Jayne Is ‘Furious’ With ‘RHOBH’ Co-Star Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is not happy with Kyle Richards. She has plans to confront her friend at the Season 11 reunion. She doesn’t like how “two-faced” Kyle has been about her embezzlement case. As fans know, Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Thomas Girardi are accused of allegedly stealing funds from victims of an airplane crash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy