Jane Krakowski joins NBC’s Annie Live!, reuniting with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt co-star Tituss Burgess

Tituss Burgess is stacking the aces and loading the dice to get to Easy Street as Rooster in NBC’s production of “Annie Live!”
In “Annie Live!,” Burgess will portray the sleazy Rooster, younger brother of main villain Miss Hannigan (played by Taraji P. Henson), in this live holiday production of the classic musical. Rooster escapes from jail and plots with his gold-digging girlfriend Lily to ruin everyone’s plans and get rich — while still making time to sing the famed Broadway number “Easy Street.”
Burgess is the most recent addition to the star-studded cast of the musical. Previously announced cast members include...
