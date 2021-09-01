Washington tribal casinos get final federal approval for sports wagering, and some could offer it by NFL season

Sports wagering in Washington tribal casinos cleared its final political hurdle Wednesday and could be offered in some by the opening week of the NFL season. The U.S. Department of the Interior approved sports gambling compact amendments for the Puyallup, Tulalip, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Cowlitz, Squaxin, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Lummi tribes, and applications by Muckleshoot, Swinomish, Skokomish, Kalispel, Jamestown S’Klallam, Shoalwater Bay and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are pending.