Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington tribal casinos get final federal approval for sports wagering, and some could offer it by NFL season

By Geoff Baker
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSports wagering in Washington tribal casinos cleared its final political hurdle Wednesday and could be offered in some by the opening week of the NFL season. The U.S. Department of the Interior approved sports gambling compact amendments for the Puyallup, Tulalip, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Cowlitz, Squaxin, Suquamish, Stillaguamish and Lummi tribes, and applications by Muckleshoot, Swinomish, Skokomish, Kalispel, Jamestown S’Klallam, Shoalwater Bay and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are pending.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
State
Washington State
City
Tulalip Bay, WA
City
Suquamish, WA
City
Skokomish, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Puyallup, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#Sports Betting#The U S Department#Interior#Cowlitz#Stillaguamish#Lummi#Swinomish#Native American#The Snoqualmie Casino#The Gaming Association#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy