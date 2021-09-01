Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19, could return for Week 1

Despite being vaccinated, Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have been hit with both a reminder of the challenges that could come during another NFL season held during the COVID-19 pandemic and also a positive update on the situation.

ESPN's Adam Teicher explained Wednesday that Kansas City three-time First-Team All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has been placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus. Teicher, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star and others report Mathieu is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which means the 29-year-old could return to team activities without completing an isolation period of at least 10 days if he produces two negative virus tests taken 24 hours apart.

McDowell added Mathieu was asymptomatic as of Wednesday afternoon.

In a corresponding roster move, Kansas City re-signed wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

For now, Mathieu is on track to be available for the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns held at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12. Any unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19 less than 10 days before his team's Week 1 showdown likely would miss at least that matchup unless it's determined he produced a so-called "false positive" result.