Chiefs' Tyrann Mathieu tests positive for COVID-19, could return for Week 1

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Despite being vaccinated, Tyrann Mathieu has tested positive for COVID.

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs have been hit with both a reminder of the challenges that could come during another NFL season held during the COVID-19 pandemic and also a positive update on the situation.

ESPN's Adam Teicher explained Wednesday that Kansas City three-time First-Team All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu has been placed on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list after he tested positive for the virus. Teicher, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star and others report Mathieu is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, which means the 29-year-old could return to team activities without completing an isolation period of at least 10 days if he produces two negative virus tests taken 24 hours apart.

McDowell added Mathieu was asymptomatic as of Wednesday afternoon.

In a corresponding roster move, Kansas City re-signed wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

For now, Mathieu is on track to be available for the regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns held at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 12. Any unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19 less than 10 days before his team's Week 1 showdown likely would miss at least that matchup unless it's determined he produced a so-called "false positive" result.

Related
NFLYardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Opposing QB Rankings 2021

We are just under a week away from the beginning of the Kansas City Chiefs 2021 regular season. The preseason is now over. Rosters have been cut down. And most of all, certain position battles have been sorted out by nearly every team around the league. That includes the quarterback...
NFLPopculture

Patrick Mahomes Surprises Fiancee Brittany Matthews With Extravagant Birthday Celebration

Patrick Mahomes made his fiancee's birthday very special. Over the weekend, Brittany Matthews revealed on her Instagram story that Mahomes surprised her with a 26th birthday party. She first showed off a trio of dresses gifted to her by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. Matthews then revealed she wore one of the dresses out for a mystery event.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFLFanSided

Tyrann Mathieu reportedly vaccinated, likely good for Week 1

Despite Tyrann Mathieu testing positive for COVID-19, it was not an issue of if the Kansas City Chiefs safety was vaccinated in the first place. Per FanSided’s Matt Verderame, Mathieu should be good to go for Week 1, assuming he records consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. Mathieu tested positive for the...
NFLchatsports.com

Chiefs News: Willie Gay To IR, Tyrann Mathieu Update + Tony Romo Compares Zach Wilson To Pat Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs news is coming in hot as Willie Gay Jr. has been placed on IR. Gay is dealing with turf toe and now he’ll miss at least the first 3 weeks of the 2021 NFL Season. Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19, but Kansas City is optimistic he’ll be ready to go for Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns. Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham has today’s Chiefs rumors & news on the show. Today’s Kansas City Chiefs news & rumors are brought to you by Magic Spoon! Go to https://magicspoon.com/chiefs to get $5 off your first order of nutritious and delicious cereal.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Browns Game Sunday: Browns vs. Chiefs odds and prediction for NFL Week 1 game

The Cleveland Browns play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season. Here’s a look at the betting info and a prediction for the game. The Cleveland Browns open the 2021 season on the road with a matchup against the very team that ended their 2020 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s a long-anticipated rematch between the two teams and Cleveland fans are surely wanting revenge for the defeat they saw their team handed back in January.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu weighs in on Tigers' Week 1 struggles

The Honey Badger did not seem pleased with his alma mater. Tyrann Mathieu, who has long been nicknamed The Honey Badger, couldn’t resist taking to social media as his former team, LSU, fell to UCLA 38-27 on Saturday evening. The Twitter posts were a bit erratic. Mathieu is currently a safety for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs but still takes pride in his home state school. Mathieu is from New Orleans.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Andy Reid Shares Monday Update On Tyrann Mathieu

The Kansas City Chiefs are six days away from opening up the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns. Although it’s game week, Andy Reid still doesn’t know if one of his key defensive stars will be available. All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 last week and landed on...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons Cleveland Browns defense can win against Chiefs

Times are changing for the Cleveland Browns. Last season was such a big success, with a new coach in charge in Kevin Stefanski. Learning how to maneuver through the craziness of the Covid pandemic and being able to go 11-5 and win a playoff game, in what had seemed an eternity, was all a job well done.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

Browns’ defense intact for 1st time, Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu’s availability uncertain for opener because of COVID-19: Takeaways

BEREA, Ohio -- There were no Browns defenders in bucket hats on Monday, and none of them on the Tour de Berea stationery bike brigade. For the first time since the start of training camp in July, the Browns’ defense was at full-strength and no one was off to the side with the trainers. Even nickelback Troy Hill, the last remaining injured defender, returned to practice on Monday to mark the first opportunity to snap a photo of the whole D in uniform.

