Patriots WR N’Keal Harry to start season on IR after offseason trade drama

By Angelo Guinhawa
 4 days ago
New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry is back to familiar territory, which he certainly wished he would never see again. The Patriots have placed Harry on the injured reserve list as he recovers from a shoulder injury he sustained in their second NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. To recall, he left the Lincoln Financial Field at the time with a sling around his left arm.

