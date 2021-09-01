CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Mike Mastovich | Cougars 'rush' to improvement (with Week 1 statistical leaders)

By Mike Mastovich mmastovich@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZp8j_0bjua07800

The veteran coach in Bob Landis kept reminding the interviewer, “It only is Week 1,” when discussing North Star’s successful start to the scholastic football season.

Indeed, only one week has passed in the 2021 schedule, but North Star’s 324 rushing yards in a 30-7 victory at Moshannon Valley – an average of 7.2 yards a carry – certainly is a promising sign. The Cougars tallied 24 consecutive points in an impressive comeback victory on the road.

Sophomore dual-threat quarterback Connor Yoder led with 162 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.

Senior Tim Tretter added an even 100 yards on 12 runs, and freshman Ethan Smith carried twice for 39 yards.

The total: 45 carries for 324 yards. Not the best in the area, but significant progress for a team that went 2-7 in 2020.

“It’s Week 1. We have a lot of work to do as far as cleaning up stuff,” said Landis, whose Cougars face Somerset County rival Conemaugh Township at home on Friday. “It was a good opening week. We rushed the ball well. We still have some work to do in the passing game.”

Landis quickly added, “Both of those guys did a nice job,” referring to Tretter and Yoder each reaching or surpassing 100 yards rushing.

“The thing I was impressed about with both of them is the yardage after first contact was up,” Landis said. “They were able to shake the first guy after contact and gain some extra yardage.”

Of course, the big guys up front play a role in helping the backs find holes – and yardage.

“Our line coach, Bob Miller, grades out his guys every week, and last week the guy that stood out based off the grading was Ethan Eller,” Landis said of the 6-foot-3, 245-pound sophomore left guard.

Eller is complemented by 6-4, 350-pound senior center Gabe Foy; 6-0, 180-pound left tackle Cody Hause; 6-1, 300-pound right guard Dylan Shroyer; and 6-0, 195-pound right tackle Logan Reffner.

“Both the guards are sophomores. Both the tackles are juniors,” Landis said. “The only senior on the line is Foy in the middle. The big tight end, Ethan Yoder, is another factor. We use the big tight end to block the corner as much as the linemen.

“Ethan also had three touchdown receptions on Friday night,” Landis added of the senior end.

Mustangs gallop

Portage produced another outstanding ground attack with three senior backs gaining at least 100 yards on Friday at Conemaugh Township.

The Mustangs won a back-and-forth slugfest 42-35, largely behind a 383-yard rushing performance. Portage averaged 7.7 yards a carry and scored six rushing touchdowns against the Indians.

Oren Heidler led the way with 143 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Jon Wolford had 128 yards and one score on 22 runs. Kaden Claar gained 103 yards and scored two TDs on seven rushes.

Portage will host Meyersdale (0-1) on Friday.

• Area leader: Forest Hills senior running back Damon Crawley produced an area-best 240 rushing yards on 23 carries in a 41-18 victory over visiting Bishop McCort Catholic.

Crawley ran for three TDs.

Last season, the Rangers standout ranked fourth in the area with 1,019 rushing yards on 130 carries.

“Damon is a great running back. He sees the hole, he’s able to hit the hole quickly and he cuts on a dime,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “That gives him the ability to break a big play at any moment.”

Crawley and Easton Toth, who gained 101 yards in the opener, received plenty of support up front.

“Our entire offensive line is back from last year,” Myers said.

“They hit the weight room hard this offseason and we’re bigger and stronger this year. The experience has really helped as far as our run game, for sure.”

Forest Hills will visit Central (1-0), a 41-28 winner over host Chestnut Ridge in Week 1.

• By the numbers: Last week, 13 area players ran for 100 or more yards, with Crawley the lone back to go over 200.

Five area receivers had 100 or more receiving yards, led by Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh with seven catches for 149 yards and Richland’s Griffin LaRue with seven receptions for 148 yards.

Four area quarterbacks passed for 200 or more yards – Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley (296), Richland’s Kellan Stahl (262), Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold (207) and Chestnut Ridge’s Nate Whysong (206).

Bishop McCort Catholic’s Trystan Fornari passed for 199 yards.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.

Comments / 0

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
261
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#North Star#Cougars#Mustangs#Portage#Indians#Area#Rangers#Central#Penn Cambria#Chestnut Ridge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Brazos County, TXNavasota Examiner

Anderson-Shiro Owls (0-0) at Brazos Cougars (0-0)

2020: Anderson-Shiro: (6-5, 4-2) lost in bi-district playoffs; Brazos Cougars: (2-7, 1-4) missed playoffs;. Previous meetings: 2020: Anderson Shiro (W) 21-15; 2013: Anderson-Shiro (W) 52-32; 2012: Brazos (W) 45-26; Key Players: ASHS: The Owls have a new field general with sophomore Jordan Coronado running the offense. Jarvis Haynes is an...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s the statistical studs for the opening week of football

Welcome back to our weekly compilation of the statistical best in lehighvalleylive regional football. In all 23 studs made this week’s honor roll. These selections are made based on statistics compiled by lehighvalleylive staff writers or submitted to lehighvalleylive by team statisticians. Remember, we can’t include what we don’t know about. If game results are not reported, deserving players may be omitted.
wallowa.com

New leaders emerging for Cougars

WALLOWA — The latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic has already impacted the Wallowa volleyball team. The Cougars canceled play their first weekend after seeing players have to enter quarantine last week. "We had some kids that had to go into quarantine, so we were limited on what we could...
Gainesville, FLDaily Commercial

Anthony Richardson 'blessed' with opportunity to improve and inspire with Gators

Though he may not have been born in Gainesville, Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson takes pride in the city that reared him nonetheless. Having starred at nearby Eastside High School, Richardson understands just how unique and rare his opportunity is, and the 19-year-old plans on making the most of it as he enters his second season with the Gators, both on and off the field.
FootballPosted by
Lootpress

Prep Football: Area statistical leaders through Week 1

Below are the statistical leaders through Week 1 of the prep football season. All stats, with the exception of Summers County and PikeView, were submitted by coaches. Coaches are encouraged to email their statistics each week to tylerjackson@lootpress.com. Week 1 Passing Leaders. Week 1 Rushing Leaders. Week 1 Receiving Leaders.
Herald-Dispatch

Wild opening week leads to dazzling statistics

A wild first full week of high school football in the Tri-State produced some spectacular happenings. Ironton’s Ty Perkins return of a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown on the final play of a 13-10 victory over Jackson was the most astounding. It was No. 1 on ESPN’s list of top plays Friday night.
Bedford, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Cambria Heights blanks Northern Bedford

LOYSBURG, Pa. – Ty Stockley was part of the two biggest plays in the first half, and his 12-yard touchdown run put the final touches on Cambria Heights’ 29-0 nonconference victory over Northern Bedford Friday at Panther Community Stadium. Stockley’s final stats were nothing special, but he connected with Joe...
The Tribune-Democrat

Ligonier Valley snags win at Elizabeth Forward

ELIZABETH, Pa. – Ligonier Valley made several big plays and turned the momentum to its favor early in taking down Elizabeth Forward 26-14 in nonconference play Friday night. The Rams (2-0) scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, a 68-yard touchdown pass from Haden Sierocky to Grant Dowden. Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel was not leaving anything in the cupboard.
The Tribune-Democrat

Week 2 preview | City Game to be played at St. Francis University (with picks)

Each team lost its opener, and the so-called City Game will be played in Loretto this year. But the coaches at Greater Johnstown and Bishop McCort Catholic said this rivalry will travel well as the Trojans and Crimson Crushers meet at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Francis University’s DeGol Field.
Northern Cambria, PAThe Tribune-Democrat

Homer-Center thumps Northern Cambria

NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Although Northern Cambria and Homer-Center sought to avenge their losses in Week 1, it was the Wildcats who left Duffy Daugherty Field with their first win of 2021. It was a game that began in strike-counterstrike fashion, as both of Homer-Center’s passing touchdowns for 83 and...
The Tribune-Democrat

Late heroics push Berlin Brothersvalley past Conemaugh Valley

BERLIN, Pa. – It looked as though Berlin Brothersvalley would suffer a backbreaking defeat against Conemaugh Valley after the Blue Jays pulled out a trick play on fourth-and-6 to help take a precarious one-point lead with 33 seconds left to play. That was until the Mountaineers dialed up some trick...
The Tribune-Democrat

PHOTO GALLERY | Fornari, Bishop McCort pull away from city rival Greater Johnstown

LORETTO, Pa. – Circumstance might have led to a 40-plus minute road trip to play this year’s game between Bishop McCort Catholic and Greater Johnstown. But the change in scenery didn’t take the “city rivalry” out of this contest between two once-dominant programs trying to regain their respective footing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
College Sportskmaland.com

Martin Blog (9/1): Week 1 Statistics KMAland Football Leaders

(KMAland) -- We’ve reached the halfway point of the week, and during the football season Wednesdays are designed for taking a statistical look back at the Friday before. Let’s go for it…. Every single Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conference team...
The Tribune-Democrat

Pitt football | Panthers welcome back fans as UMass visits Heinz Field

PITTSBURGH – When Pitt takes the field against Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, it will be the first time since November 2019 that the football team will be playing in front of fans at Heinz Field without the capacity limits that were present last fall due to the pandemic. Kenny Pickett...

Comments / 0

Community Policy