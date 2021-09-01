Mike Mastovich | Cougars 'rush' to improvement (with Week 1 statistical leaders)

The veteran coach in Bob Landis kept reminding the interviewer, “It only is Week 1,” when discussing North Star’s successful start to the scholastic football season.

Indeed, only one week has passed in the 2021 schedule, but North Star’s 324 rushing yards in a 30-7 victory at Moshannon Valley – an average of 7.2 yards a carry – certainly is a promising sign. The Cougars tallied 24 consecutive points in an impressive comeback victory on the road.

Sophomore dual-threat quarterback Connor Yoder led with 162 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries.

Senior Tim Tretter added an even 100 yards on 12 runs, and freshman Ethan Smith carried twice for 39 yards.

The total: 45 carries for 324 yards. Not the best in the area, but significant progress for a team that went 2-7 in 2020.

“It’s Week 1. We have a lot of work to do as far as cleaning up stuff,” said Landis, whose Cougars face Somerset County rival Conemaugh Township at home on Friday. “It was a good opening week. We rushed the ball well. We still have some work to do in the passing game.”

Landis quickly added, “Both of those guys did a nice job,” referring to Tretter and Yoder each reaching or surpassing 100 yards rushing.

“The thing I was impressed about with both of them is the yardage after first contact was up,” Landis said. “They were able to shake the first guy after contact and gain some extra yardage.”

Of course, the big guys up front play a role in helping the backs find holes – and yardage.

“Our line coach, Bob Miller, grades out his guys every week, and last week the guy that stood out based off the grading was Ethan Eller,” Landis said of the 6-foot-3, 245-pound sophomore left guard.

Eller is complemented by 6-4, 350-pound senior center Gabe Foy; 6-0, 180-pound left tackle Cody Hause; 6-1, 300-pound right guard Dylan Shroyer; and 6-0, 195-pound right tackle Logan Reffner.

“Both the guards are sophomores. Both the tackles are juniors,” Landis said. “The only senior on the line is Foy in the middle. The big tight end, Ethan Yoder, is another factor. We use the big tight end to block the corner as much as the linemen.

“Ethan also had three touchdown receptions on Friday night,” Landis added of the senior end.

Mustangs gallop

Portage produced another outstanding ground attack with three senior backs gaining at least 100 yards on Friday at Conemaugh Township.

The Mustangs won a back-and-forth slugfest 42-35, largely behind a 383-yard rushing performance. Portage averaged 7.7 yards a carry and scored six rushing touchdowns against the Indians.

Oren Heidler led the way with 143 yards and two TDs on 14 carries. Jon Wolford had 128 yards and one score on 22 runs. Kaden Claar gained 103 yards and scored two TDs on seven rushes.

Portage will host Meyersdale (0-1) on Friday.

• Area leader: Forest Hills senior running back Damon Crawley produced an area-best 240 rushing yards on 23 carries in a 41-18 victory over visiting Bishop McCort Catholic.

Crawley ran for three TDs.

Last season, the Rangers standout ranked fourth in the area with 1,019 rushing yards on 130 carries.

“Damon is a great running back. He sees the hole, he’s able to hit the hole quickly and he cuts on a dime,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “That gives him the ability to break a big play at any moment.”

Crawley and Easton Toth, who gained 101 yards in the opener, received plenty of support up front.

“Our entire offensive line is back from last year,” Myers said.

“They hit the weight room hard this offseason and we’re bigger and stronger this year. The experience has really helped as far as our run game, for sure.”

Forest Hills will visit Central (1-0), a 41-28 winner over host Chestnut Ridge in Week 1.

• By the numbers: Last week, 13 area players ran for 100 or more yards, with Crawley the lone back to go over 200.

Five area receivers had 100 or more receiving yards, led by Berlin Brothersvalley’s Ryan Blubaugh with seven catches for 149 yards and Richland’s Griffin LaRue with seven receptions for 148 yards.

Four area quarterbacks passed for 200 or more yards – Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley (296), Richland’s Kellan Stahl (262), Penn Cambria’s Garrett Harrold (207) and Chestnut Ridge’s Nate Whysong (206).

Bishop McCort Catholic’s Trystan Fornari passed for 199 yards.

