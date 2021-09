During the COVID pandemic and shut down, the Town of Oswego has noticed increased use of our small Town Park. We have also received many comments about the lack of places to take young children so they can enjoy the outdoors while maintaining social distancing. The Town Board is examining the use of funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to improve our facilities. Here are some pictures the Board is considering installing. More information is available at the Town Hall. We would like public comment regarding this project and invite people to vote as to which option is most desirable. Comments can be made at Town Hall, as a reply to this posting, or by emailing oswegosupervisor@gmail.com.