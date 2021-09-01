CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Highland Middle School coach resigns

The Herald Bulletin
 8 days ago

ANDERSON — The Anderson Community School Board accepted the resignation of a wrestling and football coach made under threat of termination during a special board meeting Tuesday.

The board has not elaborated on why a controversial recommendation was made during the corporation’s board meeting in August to terminate a football coach at Highland Middle School. Richard Kelley’s resignation was effective July 30, according to a human resource report that was accepted by a vote of all but two board members.

“What I’ve learned about Mr. Kelley, and I don’t know him, but he did resign under duress,” said board member Holly Renz. “I believe he had 20 years of volunteer and lay service to the athletic department, and he had no prior infractions over those past 20 years.”

Renz said the infraction Kelley is said to have committed deserved consequences, but she did not think it should “rise to career-ending with his resignation.”

Board member Ken Hodson agreed with Renz.

“Not really knowing Mr. Kelley personally, I do know he has served pretty loyal for the community, and I hate to see a dark spot put on his career,” said Hodson. “He has worked for the betterment of our students and this program, so again, at this particular time, I would like the board to at least consider what this man has done for the community and this school system.”

Board member Diane Airhart said the situation was a difficult one for everyone.

“Clearly his action was inappropriate and cannot be condoned, and you have to have consequences.”

Airhart said Highland administrators did a thorough job of investigating the allegation, and she would not question their decision.

At the last board meeting, Buckie Bookhart, a former ACS board member, coach and teacher spoke in support of Kelley, saying he deserved due process before a termination was made.

He said during the meeting that he had heard that the allegations were from a student who told his parent he was spanked in front of his teammates. After the meeting, Bookhart likened the allegations to that of a coach that slaps a player on the rear during a game.

Bookhart told the board that Kelley assisted him for 12 years without ever being paid, and he was dedicated to the youth in the community. It was Bookhart who suggested that the board table any action to terminate Kelley until the next board meeting.

After hearing from Bookhart and other members of the community, board members Renz and Airhart asked for more information before accepting a recommendation to terminate Kelley, and the recommendation was tabled.

