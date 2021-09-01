Body Lena Pearl Truster of Midway, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 22, 2021. She was born the youngest of twelve children on August 27, 1940 to Stoddard Franklin Bridgman and Rosa Mabel Zuspann in the Woodland Community, Missouri, both deceased. She was raised in Palmyra, Missouri where she met and married her lifelong partner of sixty-two years, Billy Edwin Truster, on October 25, 1958. In 1960 they purchased a farm near Hannibal, Missouri, where they raised their five children.