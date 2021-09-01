Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pineville, LA

Noah’s Ark Ministry working to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

By Jojuana Phillips
kalb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Noah’s Ark Ministry is working to help those affected by Hurricane Ida, and they’re seeking help from the community in their efforts. The group is collecting donations to be delivered to those affected by the storm. Volunteers are needed to help sort and organize donations, along with making trips to deliver items. A number of items will also be delivered to law enforcement officers and first responders who are continuing to work on the front lines after losing nearly everything.

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Pineville, LA
Society
City
Ida, LA
City
Pineville, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Ark Ministry#Donation#The Edge Church#Trinity Baptist Church#Ruby Fire Department#Palmer Chapel Rd#Grace Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy