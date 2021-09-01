Noah’s Ark Ministry working to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Noah’s Ark Ministry is working to help those affected by Hurricane Ida, and they’re seeking help from the community in their efforts. The group is collecting donations to be delivered to those affected by the storm. Volunteers are needed to help sort and organize donations, along with making trips to deliver items. A number of items will also be delivered to law enforcement officers and first responders who are continuing to work on the front lines after losing nearly everything.