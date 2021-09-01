Cancel
Judge conditionally approves plan to dissolve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

KITV.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal bankruptcy judge ruled that Purdue Pharma, the maker of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, will be dissolved under a settlement deal and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, will pay out more than $4 billion to address the opioid epidemic that's killed more than 500,000 Americans. Judge...

