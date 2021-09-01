Brewster - Bernadine P. Whitaker, 91, of Brewster, Massachusetts died peacefully on August 27 at Cape Cod Hospital. Born in Chicago, Illinois in 1930, daughter of Gunhild Forster and Edward Beerheide of Chicago, she graduated from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. After working at Time Magazine, the New Britain Herald and other publications, later in life she did publicity for organizations such as the VNA of Cape Cod and the Lower Cape Outreach Council. She loved to write poetry and was a voracious reader.