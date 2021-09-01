Cancel
Uterine Fibroids: Causes, Treatment, Impact on Fertility

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUterine Fibroids: Causes, Treatment, and Impact on Fertility. What do you need to know about uterine fibroids if you want to get pregnant? We talk with Dr. Desiree McCarthy-Keith, is the Medical Director of Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta and a Board Certified OB/GYN and Reproductive Endocrinologist. She also has a Master of Public Health in maternal and child health. She has been listed in Atlanta Magazine’s Top Doctors for Infertility from 2017-2021 and as one of Black Health Magazine’s Most Influential African American Doctors.

