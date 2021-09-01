Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Ivermectin and COVID-19: Why people are taking this unproven, controversial drug

By Oscar Gonzalez
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly on in the COVID-19 pandemic, some doctors reviewed already available drugs to see if they could be used as effective treatments. They gave ivermectin, an anti-parasitic, to some patients across the globe, with seemingly positive effects. However, more studies show it has little to no effect when it comes to treating COVID-19. There's also been an increase in calls to poison centers by people who are taking ivermectin intended for animals even though a celebrity like Joe Rogan used it after he tested positive for COVID-19.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 23

