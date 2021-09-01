Cancel
Anne Arundel County, MD

Coastal Flood Watch issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from 10 PM EDT this evening through Thursday morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches the floor of the Maritime Museum in Annapolis, begins to cover Bowyer Road on the Naval Academy campus, and numerous businesses on Dock Street are flooded, along with the City Dock parking lot. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 2:43 AM and 1:57 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/01 AM 3.5 2.1 2.1 1 Moderate 03/04 AM 1.9 0.5 0.3 0-1 None 03/03 PM 2.0 0.6 0.9 0 None 04/04 AM 2.5 1.1 0.9 0 None 04/03 PM 2.1 0.7 1.0 0 None

alerts.weather.gov

