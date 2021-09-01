Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harford County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.5 feet, portions of the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin are flooded, along with Hutchins Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two and a half to three feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 6:43 AM and 7:46 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/07 PM 4.8 2.4 3.1 1-2 Minor 02/05 AM 4.5 2.1 2.4 1 Minor 02/08 PM 0.9 -1.5 -0.9 0 None 03/08 AM 2.4 -0.0 -0.1 0 None 03/08 PM 2.2 -0.2 0.4 0 None 04/09 AM 3.1 0.7 0.5 0 None

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tidal Flooding#Coastal Flood Advisory#Havre De Grace Md Mllw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Fulton County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Schenectady, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Saratoga; Southern Fulton; Southern Saratoga Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Schenectady, southeastern Fulton, Saratoga and east central Montgomery Counties through 115 PM EDT At 1239 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Edinburg to near Galway to Amsterdam. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clifton Park, Saratoga Springs, Amsterdam, Glenville, Niskayuna, Ballston Spa, Corinth, Hagaman, Round Lake, Fort Johnson, Galway, Rotterdam Junction, East Glenville, Burnt Hills, Rock City Falls, Country Knolls, North Ballston Spa, Alplaus, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction and Kings. People attending Saratoga Race Course (Horses), and Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways Interstate 90 near exit 27. Interstate 87 between exits 10 and 16. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County, primarily across southern portions of the county near Bishop`s Head. * WHEN...Through 4 am Monday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/01 AM 3.3 1.2 0.9 1-2 MINOR 06/02 PM 2.5 0.4 0.3 1 NONE 07/02 AM 2.7 0.6 0.2 1 NONE 07/02 PM 2.5 0.4 0.2 1 NONE 08/03 AM 3.1 1.0 0.6 2-3 NONE 08/03 PM 3.0 0.9 0.6 2 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 06/04 AM 3.1 1.1 0.8 1 NONE 06/04 PM 2.3 0.3 0.3 1 NONE 07/05 AM 2.7 0.7 0.3 1 NONE 07/05 PM 2.5 0.5 0.3 1 NONE 08/05 AM 2.9 0.9 0.6 1-2 NONE 08/06 PM 2.9 0.9 0.7 1 NONE
Issaquena County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Issaquena, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Issaquena; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central East Carroll Parish, south central Washington and northwestern Issaquena Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shelburn, or near Lake Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Providence, Shelburn, Fitler, Grace, Glen Allan and Mayersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Washington County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central East Carroll Parish, south central Washington and northwestern Issaquena Counties through 615 PM CDT At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Shelburn, or near Lake Providence, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Providence, Shelburn, Fitler, Grace, Glen Allan and Mayersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:25:00 Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 425 PM HST, radar indicated that heavy rain is diminishing over leeward Big Island, though isolated heavy showers continue to fall at a rates up to 1 inch per hour between Kailua-Kona and Waikoloa. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Puuanahulu, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Kona International Airport and Waikoloa Beach. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding persists.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 555 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier had produced very heavy rainfall, with between 1 and 2 inches of rain occurring in the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 16:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 448 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Three Points, or 15 miles northwest of Green Valley, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Three Points, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 11:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Quay County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND NORTHEASTERN QUAY COUNTIES At 650 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 20 miles south of Bueyeros, or 21 miles east of Mosquero, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding and northeastern Quay Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE GRIFFEN BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA COUNTY At 603 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Griffen Burn Scar. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Griffen Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Globe and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 261. US Highway 60 between mile markers 256 and 257...and between mile markers 261 and 262. AZ Route 77 near mile marker 170. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MST FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 513 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucson, Catalina, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park, Saguaro National Park East and Seven Falls. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Greenlee County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 19:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 845 PM MST. * At 639 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Catalina, Saddlebrooke, Oracle Junction and Biosphere 2.
Graham County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Greenlee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST FOR CENTRAL GRAHAM AND WEST CENTRAL GREENLEE COUNTIES At 255 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morenci to 13 miles north of Safford Regional Airport to 15 miles north of Thatcher, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clifton and Morenci. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise, Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise; Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST FOR EAST CENTRAL PIMA AND WESTERN COCHISE COUNTIES At 244 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Vail over Interstate 10, or 15 miles west of Benson, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Vail and Corona De Tucson. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy