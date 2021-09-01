Looking back: The drought build up before Labor Day 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We know how the story unfolded on Labor Day weekend last year: a strong wind leading to a vicious push to active wildfires in the region. While drought conditions almost feel normal at this point — it isn’t — it is still informative to reach back and understand how those conditions didn’t do any favors. With Labor Day weekend approaching, the one year anniversary of the dangerous east winds and blooming wildfires is just about here.