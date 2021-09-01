Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CECIL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northeastern Maryland. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.

