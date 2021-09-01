Cancel
Montgomery County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MONTGOMERY COUNTY At 532 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mauldin, or near Mount Ida, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Norman Mauldin... Black Springs Gibbs... Hurricane Grove Silver HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Mount Ida, AR
Montgomery County, AR
