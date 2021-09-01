Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaston County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Gaston County in the piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Mecklenburg County in the piedmont of North Carolina * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 632 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * In particular, expect rapid rises on Stewart Creek and Irwin Creek and other streams on the west side of Charlotte. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Uptown Charlotte, Central Charlotte, South Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Belmont, Cramerton, Charlotte Douglas Airport, Freedom Park, Southpark Mall, The Plaza, The Arboretum and Lake Wylie. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
State
North Carolina State
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
City
Gaston, NC
City
Greenville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Uptown Charlotte#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Goodbye Columbus: Mexico statue to be replaced by Indigenous

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City’s most iconic boulevard. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women. “To them we owe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy