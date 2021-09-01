Flood Advisory issued for Gaston, Mecklenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gaston; Mecklenburg The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Gaston County in the piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Mecklenburg County in the piedmont of North Carolina * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 632 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * In particular, expect rapid rises on Stewart Creek and Irwin Creek and other streams on the west side of Charlotte. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Uptown Charlotte, Central Charlotte, South Charlotte, Southwest Charlotte, East Charlotte, Northwest Charlotte, Belmont, Cramerton, Charlotte Douglas Airport, Freedom Park, Southpark Mall, The Plaza, The Arboretum and Lake Wylie. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.