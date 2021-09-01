What weeks without power and water could look like for Ida storm victims

At least 28 people are feared dead after Storm Ida dumped record levels of rain in parts of New York, New Jersey, and across the northeast US, causing widespread flooding.The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency last night as the deluge overwhelmed streets and subway stations.Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late and all non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City’s streets until Thursday due to the weather, city authorities said on Twitter.“I am declaring a state of emergency to help New Yorkers affected by tonight’s storm,” New York governor Kathy Hochul said on Twitter.New York City mayor Bill de Blasio described the flooding and weather on Wednesday night as a “historic weather event”.Speaking on Thursday, President Joe Biden said: “My message to everyone affected is — we’re all in this together. The nation is here to help. That’s the message I’ve been making clear to the mayors, governors, energy and utility leaders in the region who my administration has been working closely with.”Hurricane Ida: Elderly flood victim attacked by alligator presumed deadHow to help Louisiana and the Gulf Coast in Hurricane Ida’s aftermath