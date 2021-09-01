Cancel
Findlay, OH

Findlay Police Department searching for an elderly man with dementia

By Todd Cummins
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Findlay Police Department is looking for an elderly man with dementia who walked away from an assisted living facility. 81-year-old Robert Bradbury was last seen at 5:30 am September 1st at the Fox Run Assisted Living Facility. Since then, they believed he has left and according to the police department may have been dropped off in the Lima area. Bradbury was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a black hat. If you know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.

