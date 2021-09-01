ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: 'Table is set' for Michigan to start season strong

Ann Arbor — ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit was solidly in the Jim Harbaugh camp when he was hired to coach Michigan. Like many college football observers, Herbstreit believed Harbaugh, whose first season was 2015, would re-ignite the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, challenge for Big Ten championships and national titles. But Harbaugh, kicking off his seventh season on Saturday when the unranked Wolverines open with Western Michigan, hasn’t led the Wolverines to those goals.