Baltimore County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 02:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 3:51 AM. The next high tide at Bowley Bar is at 5:19 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 AM 3.0 1.3 1.4 1 Minor 02/02 PM 1.0 -0.7 0.2 1 None 03/07 AM 2.2 0.5 0.5 1 None 03/05 PM 1.8 0.1 0.7 0-1 None 04/06 AM 2.6 0.9 0.8 0 None 04/05 PM 2.1 0.4 1.0 0 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 02/03 AM 3.1 1.4 1.3 1 Minor 02/04 PM 1.3 -0.4 0.1 1 None 03/04 AM 2.0 0.3 0.2 0-1 None 03/04 PM 1.7 0.0 0.5 0-1 None 04/05 AM 2.6 0.9 0.7 0 None 04/05 PM 2.3 0.6 1.0 0 None

