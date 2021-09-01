Cancel
Clark County, AR

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 17:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CLARK AND SOUTHERN PIKE COUNTIES At 531 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Okolona to near Crater Of Diamonds State Park, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murfreesboro... Okolona Narrows Dam... Crater Of Diamonds State Park Delight... Antoine Billstown... Burtsell Nathan... Pisgah Highland in Pike County... Roy Pike City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 55. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

