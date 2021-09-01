Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hunterdon County, NJ

Tornado Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 18:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Somerset A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...SOUTHWESTERN SOMERSET AND EAST CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES At 631 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Washington Crossing, or 10 miles northwest of Trenton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Ewing, Flemington, Pennington, New Hope, Hopewell, Stockton, Washington Crossing, Skillman and Lambertville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flemington, NJ
County
Mercer County, NJ
City
Pennington, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Lambertville, NJ
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
County
Hunterdon County, NJ
City
Skillman, NJ
City
Hopewell, NJ
City
Stockton, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#The Tornado#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#18 31 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Monday that it will not tolerate violence against anyone who is trying to obtain an abortion in Texas as federal officials explore options to challenge a new state law that bans most abortions. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would “protect...
Posted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.
Posted by
CNN

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the battered face of French New Wave cinema, dies aged 88

The legendary French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo has died aged 88, his lawyer, Michel Godest, said on Monday. The cause of his death was not disclosed. The son of French sculptor Paul Belmondo and painter Sarah Rainaud-Richard, Belmondo was born into an artistic family in Neuilly-sur-Seine in 1933, Reuters reports. He...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine sharpshooter accused of invading the home of apparent strangers in Florida and fatally shooting a woman, her 3-month-old baby and two others was ordered held without bail during his first court appearance Monday. Authorities did not give a motive for the grisly...
Posted by
CNN

US helped 4 US citizens leave Afghanistan overland, official says

(CNN) — The United States facilitated the departure of four American citizens from Afghanistan via an overland route to a third country, a senior State Department official said Monday. "Our Embassy greeted the Americans as they crossed the border into the third country," the official told CNN. The official confirmed...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Goodbye Columbus: Mexico statue to be replaced by Indigenous

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Christopher Columbus is getting kicked off Mexico City’s most iconic boulevard. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Columbus statue on the Paseo de la Reforma, often a focal point for Indigenous rights protests, would be replaced by a statue honoring Indigenous women. “To them we owe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy