Hunterdon County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 04:11:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hunterdon A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUNTERDON...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...SOUTHWESTERN SOMERSET AND EAST CENTRAL BUCKS COUNTIES At 631 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Washington Crossing, or 10 miles northwest of Trenton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Ewing, Flemington, Pennington, New Hope, Hopewell, Stockton, Washington Crossing, Skillman and Lambertville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

