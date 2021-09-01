Alabama sets execution date for man with IQ below 75

Earlier this month, H.R. 4 was introduced by Representative Terri Sewell who represents Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. H.R. 4 is the latest attempt by Washington Democrats to nationalize our federal electoral system. In reality, H.R. 4 is a solution in search of a problem. H.R. 4′s advocates refuse to acknowledge the substantial progress our nation has made since the enactment of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The legislation extends the practice of preclearance, the federal approval of any state’s election administration changes, to every state in the union and threatens to overturn many popular election integrity laws, such as Voter ID laws. What justifies this federal takeover of elections? The answer is nothing. It has never been easier to vote in America than it is today. Washington Democrats are attempting to manufacture a crisis in order to justify their unconstitutional power grab.