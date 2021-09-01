Cancel
Alabama sets execution date for man with IQ below 75

By The Associated Press
AL.com
 4 days ago
Alabama has rescheduled the execution of a state inmate who had a lethal injection called off in February when the U.S. Supreme Court sided with his request to have his personal pastor with him in the death chamber. The Alabama Supreme Court set an Oct. 21 execution date for 51-year-old...

www.al.com

