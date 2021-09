In the past few weeks, Bitcoin has come back into focus. After early summer was marked by a negative news flow and Bitcoin lost more than half of its value, the crypto world now looks completely different. In the past 24 hours, the crypto market as a whole has been stable and largely unchanged. However, things looked different with the most valuable cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Its price rose by over 5%. This could mean the end of the consolidation movement and Bitcoin could soon write new all-time highs. Should you invest in Bitcoin now?