Presidential Election

Who's pulling puppet Biden's strings?

By THE WASHINGTON TIMES
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Several recent Times headlines make my blood boil: “Chaotic exit latest Biden challenge” (Page 1, Sept. 1); “Biden blindsided by radical Islam and Americans pay with their lives” (Web, Aug. 31); “Joe ‘Mr. Diplomacy’ Biden sinks special relationship with United Kingdom” (Web, Aug. 31); “Biden plays politics with our national security” (Web, Aug. 31); and “With Biden‘s insulting behavior, the devil is in the details” (Web, Aug. 31). Do these columnists really believe Biden is in charge?

U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Has Biden forgotten he was vice president for eight years?

President Joe Biden finally addressed the nation the day after the last U.S. soldier left Afghanistan on Monday. Biden was late for his press conference by almost an hour — odd, given his alleged habit of frequently checking his watch. But in it, he declared the exit a success. Wow....
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden rejects Catholic teaching on who is a human

President Joe Biden publicly proclaims the Catholic faith, and he uses it to his political benefit. The news media calls him “deeply Catholic .”. That makes it very relevant that he explicitly and publicly rejects a bedrock belief of the Catholic Church. “I respect those who believe life begins at...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Anxious staffers mute Biden's remarks: Report

Some staffers in the Biden White House would rather miss their boss speak in public than endure another gaffe, according to a new report. Anxiety about what President Joe Biden might say if he takes questions from the media drives some in the White House to mute him or turn off his public appearances altogether, Politico reported Tuesday, citing White House officials.
POTUSWashington Examiner

USA Today whiffs hard on fact-check of Biden’s shameful impatience

Only during a Democratic administration would a major newsroom gloss over readily available evidence to “fact-check” Gold Star families incorrectly. This is exactly what USA Today did this week, and it is every bit as embarrassing as it sounds. President Joe Biden embarrassed himself last weekend during the dignified transfer...
Presidential Electionleedaily.com

Ron Desantis: Joe Biden Dominates In The Poll Of Possible 2024 Matchups- Know Everything About The Newest Survey

According to a recent national poll, if Ron DeSantis were to run against Joe Biden in 2024, he would have a tough road ahead of him. Biden’s reelection was supported by 48 percent of the 1,200 registered voters polled by Emerson College, while DeSantis was supported by just 36 percent. In a notional noggin with Biden, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis did worse than former President Donald Trump. Even though only 395 Republicans and 450 Democrats were polled, Trump won 47 percent to 46 percent.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Trey Gowdy: President Biden Wanted To Wait To Kill Osama Bin Laden But Was In A Hurry To Get Out Of Afghanistan

Trey Gowdy tells Brian Kilmeade he is stunned at how President Biden pulled out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels this is not how Super Powers conduct themselves by leaving Americans and Allies behind. Gowdy does not understand why the President was stuck on withdrawing by August 31. Gowdy said President Biden wanted to wait to kill Osama bin Laden but his pants were on fire in terms of getting out of Afghanistan. Gowdy also addressed the republicans who couldn’t wait to get out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels it is important for them to explain how they would have done it in a less feckless manner.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Don Lemon: 'Stop beating up' on Biden admin over Afghanistan, 'We don't know' if we left Americans behind

CNN anchor Don Lemon offered a full-throated defense for the Biden administration amid the fallout of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. During his nightly handoff with his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon conceded that "many people didn't agree" with "the way" the withdrawal was handled, but quickly suggested such critics should move on, asking "how do we move forward from here?"

