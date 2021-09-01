Who's pulling puppet Biden's strings?
Several recent Times headlines make my blood boil: “Chaotic exit latest Biden challenge” (Page 1, Sept. 1); “Biden blindsided by radical Islam and Americans pay with their lives” (Web, Aug. 31); “Joe ‘Mr. Diplomacy’ Biden sinks special relationship with United Kingdom” (Web, Aug. 31); “Biden plays politics with our national security” (Web, Aug. 31); and “With Biden‘s insulting behavior, the devil is in the details” (Web, Aug. 31). Do these columnists really believe Biden is in charge?m.washingtontimes.com
Comments / 0