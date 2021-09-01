Former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush to deliver remarks at Flight 93 Memorial on 9/11

Flight 93 families hope heroism award helps keep story alive

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush are scheduled to deliver keynote remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

According to a news release from the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the event will be closed to the public due to COVID-19, but families of Flight 93 and a limited number of invited guests will be allowed.

Later that evening, the former President and First Lady will host a screening of “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. The new documentary is from Apple and the BBC.

