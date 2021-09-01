Chamblee Represents at GHP

Flag bearers/raisers needed for Alumni Homecoming 2021. Members of the Andrews University community are invited to take part in two Andrews traditions—the Alumni Homecoming Parade and International Flag-Raising Ceremony, which take place every year during Alumni Homecoming Weekend. Whether you are simply proud of your international roots, have studied abroad, served as a missionary outside the U.S. or are currently part of our international student body, we invite you to participate in both of these meaningful Alumni Homecoming events on Friday, Sept. 24. You're welcome and encouraged to bring your friends and family to participate.