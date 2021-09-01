Chamblee Represents at GHP
Summer: a time for adventure for some, relaxation for others. And for a select group of Chamblee upperclassmen, it was time to attend the prestigious Georgia Governor’s Honors Program. Hosted by Berry College near Rome, Georgia, the 4-week program offers specialized instruction in a multitude of fields. GHP students can major in anything from Biotechnology to Spanish to Dance. To attend GHP, students must first be nominated by their teachers. Chamblee, however, does this a bit differently.chambleeblueandgold.com
