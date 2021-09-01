Cancel
Hollyland’s Feel My City Sounds short film contest: the winners

By Jose Antunes
provideocoalition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 film and video artists from around the world took part in the Feel My City Sounds short film contest organized by Hollyland Technology. Here are the winners. The winners of Hollyland’s Feel My City Sounds creative short film contest were announced at the end of July, with over $50,000-worth of cash and gear prizes awarded. More than 200 film and video artists from around the world took part, sharing the uniqueness of their cities and their lives. The winning entries highlight their creativity and professionalism.

