When Rep. Liz Cheney “fist-bumped” President Joe Biden as he entered the House of Representatives chamber for his first address to a joint session of Congress in May, it exemplified everything that has gone wrong with her in the last couple of years. Some members of Congress angle to be standing along the center aisle when a president walks by because it guarantees television time and a chance to be seen as chummy with the most powerful person in the world. For Wyomingites, the moment captured everything we’ve come to know about Ms. Cheney.