Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides now supports embedding Office files in other Office documents

By Will Sattelberg
 4 days ago
Just because you've made the switch to using Google's productivity apps doesn't mean everyone else has. If your school insists on using Office instead, it can be tough to keep all of your files managed in Drive, even with its built-in support for Microsoft's suite. A new update to Docs, Sheets, and Slides makes it much easier to link and view all of your existing documents.

