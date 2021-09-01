Montague golf wins Traverse City West Invite
TRAVERSE CITY — Montague picked up another trophy Tuesday at the Traverse City West Invitational despite not playing at full strength, taking first place. Even though varsity player Mackenzie Goudreau did not play in the meet, three Wildcat golfers earned top-5 individual placements, led by Gabby Moreau, who finished second with an 87. Orianna Bylsma and Claire Meacham each shot 91s, tying for fifth place. Natalie Kellogg completed Montague's scoring at the meet.www.shorelinemedia.net
