Demand change with us

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Whenever there’s a crisis in the United States, African Americans across the country reflect on the axiom that has never failed: “when white America catches a cold, black America catches pneumonia.” During the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought us to our knees; then, the justified outrage over the murder of George Floyd brought us to our feet. We who have dedicated our lives to addressing the challenges that plague African American communities knew that, this time, the worst case scenarios were more deadly than pneumonia and would extend far beyond Minneapolis, Minn.

These dual crises challenged us in unprecedented ways and left us no other option than to commit ourselves to demand change in all places and spaces where inequality persists.

As executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI), it’s my charge to gather fellow problem solvers and change agents for meaningful conversations about the issues that keep us up at night. I say ‘meaningful,’ and I mean it — the conversations we host are more than just talk. For more than two decades, under the leadership of the Chairman of our Board, Rep. Bennie G. Thompson of Mississippi, the CBCI’s annual policy conference has brought together influential local, state, and national policymakers, private sector leaders, and civil society changemakers to tackle our most pressing challenges and offer viable solutions for matters preventing upward mobility in African American communities. Nicknamed “Tunica” (in honor of the host city in the Mississippi Delta that welcomes us each August), our gathering doesn’t shy away from the tough questions — to the contrary; we seek them out. While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from convening in Tunica this year, it did not stop us from gathering virtually and opening the conversation free of charge to anyone who wanted to join. The changes that we demand are too significant to put off until the pandemic subsides.

Our theme this August was “Black in America: A Public Health Crisis,” which focused on the disparate impact of COVID-19 and obstacles to equal treatment by law enforcement in African American communities. We brought together the most influential voices for these current crises, from the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci , to civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump and president and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, to the students, community activists, and members of Congress who joined us virtually.

Over two days of meaningful conversations, expert leaders tackled the pandemic from angles that don’t make the headlines. What are the roots of and persistent myths around vaccine hesitancy in Black communities? Is the COVID-19 crisis exacerbated by comorbidities that disproportionately affect African Americans due to inequalities and lack of access to health care that pre-date COVID-19 by centuries? There were no simple answers to those questions, which is the nature of real challenges. As much as we’d like to have come up with an all-encompassing solution during our two-day conference, we acknowledged that the Black experience in the country is diverse, and we are not a monolith. What decreases vaccine hesitancy in Tunica, Miss., may not be the same solution for Brooklyn, N.Y.

We asked the hard questions about interactions between law enforcement and African Americans that disproportionately end in escalation that is too often violent. One of our panelists, Leon Lott, sheriff of Richland County, S.C., where I grew up, frankly admitted, “We have to train our officers better. They have to understand that when you encounter someone, start with de-escalation tactics from the very beginning.” Soledad O’Brien, award-winning journalist and our Tunica moderator challenged us to consider what “defunding the police” really means since the Black Lives Matter protests of the summer of 2020. NAACP President Johnson characterized it as a maladroit slogan seized upon by the conservative right to taint the genuine motives for reform of policing in our country. There was a broad consensus that African Americans want to be protected by police, not targets, regardless of what may or may not work on a bumper sticker.

Some question whether or not all the noble-sounding talk we do could ever spur real action. To those doubters, I say look at what we’ve already accomplished over the last year and a half. For example, in early 2021, the CBCI partnered with the East Bay Community Foundation, the National Minority Quality Forum, and Kaiser Permanente Community Health to find a more impactful way to reach African American communities with the information and resources that they needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Our approach to building capacity at the local level is common-sense, yet unfortunately rare. Our partnership has allocated more than $2.4 million dollars to more than two dozen faith and community groups in California, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama, and Washington, D.C. From education on measures to diminish the transmission of COVID-19 to vaccinations, hundreds of thousands of U.S. citizens and communities of color are empowered to survive this pandemic and be better prepared for the next one.

This year’s policy conference may have ended, but the sole purpose of why we gather in Tunica isn’t over because there is still much work for us to do. I urge you to hold your own meaningful conversations to find viable solutions that will address the needs in the communities where YOU live. Tell those standing in the way of progress that you are committed to more than a list of wishes — those are for fairy tales. Make it crystal clear to those who depend on your votes that you can’t and won’t wait until the next election cycle — that’s for folks with less than our sense of urgency. Fight for the change you demand because our health, safety, and our very lives depend on it.

Vanessa Griddine-Jones is executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

