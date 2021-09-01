Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Affordable Produce Delivery Program ‘Civic Works’ Helps Baltimore Senior Citizen

By Rachel Menitoff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 5 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fresh produce and a friendly face are what Civic Works are serving up for Baltimore’s senior citizens.

Rebekah Kaufman retired from Baltimore County Schools.

“I was looking for some way to give back,” said Kaufman.

Since the pandemic started, she’s been giving back, packing boxes filled with fresh fruits and veggies connecting with senior citizens in need. She delivers packages right to their doorsteps and it’s become a passion of hers.

“People exchange recipes with me and they talk about how they’re preparing things and they asked how things should be prepared, it’s great,” said Kaufman.

This well-oiled operation is thanks to the non-profit Civic Works. It’s called the Affordable Produce Delivery Program.

They’re able to hand-deliver organic foods to 120 people every single week — each box is just $5.

“Of course with covid, there are so many unknowns and for our older adults, they are probably the most vulnerable,” said Gwen Kokes.

Kokes with Civic Works said one less trip to the store means a lot for many of Baltimore’s home-bound seniors.

“They’ve been our trusty customers for years and years and years, just over a decade now, so the same customers that have helped us, we want to help them,” Kokes said.

Civic Works is looking for delivery drivers. For more info, visit http://civicworks.com/ .

