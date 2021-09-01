Asensus Surgical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Expansion of Machine Vision Capabilities
Additional Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) features will further extend augmented intelligence leadership in surgery. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for an expansion of machine vision capabilities on the previously cleared Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™). The ISU is utilized with the Company’s SenhanceⓇ Surgical System which enables Digital Laparoscopy.orthospinenews.com
