Asensus Surgical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Expansion of Machine Vision Capabilities

By Chris J. Stewart
orthospinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdditional Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) features will further extend augmented intelligence leadership in surgery. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for an expansion of machine vision capabilities on the previously cleared Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™). The ISU is utilized with the Company’s SenhanceⓇ Surgical System which enables Digital Laparoscopy.

