UM Shore Regional's sleep disorders centers receive accreditation
EASTON — – The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health Sleep Disorders Center at UM Shore Medical Center recently received program reaccreditation from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM). Both the Sleep Disorders Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester and at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Queenstown also received program reaccreditation, in December 2020. All three programs have been reaccredited for five years.www.stardem.com
