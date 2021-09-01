Witnesses stop a woman from stealing a toddler at a Yakima park Tuesday evening

YAKIMA, WA – Yakima Police Officers arrested a woman who tried to kidnap a 3-year-old girl while she was at the park with her 11-year-old sister Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, August 31st at about 8:45 pm, Yakima police officers were sent to Miller Park (502 North 4th Street) regarding a report of a possible attempted kidnapping. An Officer arrived to find several subjects holding a 26-year-old homeless female on the ground.