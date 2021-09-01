Destiny 2 Iron Banner For The War To Come Quest Guide - How To Earn All The New Weapons Fast
The Iron Banner is one of Destiny 2's more interesting competitive events, popping up periodically each season to reward players with special weapons and armor they can't get anywhere else. Each season has seen new Iron Banner weapons appear, and in the Season of the Lost, you can earn all of them by completing a season-long quest called "For The War To Come," which you can pick up from Lord Saladin in the Tower.www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0