Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect might not be competent to stand trial, attorneys claim

BOULDER, Colo. — The defense attorneys for the accused Boulder King Soopers shooter filed a notice of raising competency with the court Wednesday.

Details on the notice are not publicly available, but documents filed on behalf of the defendant, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, say the court will address the issue during his preliminary hearing set for Sept. 7 at 9 a.m .

READ MORE : Denver7's Boulder King Soopers shooting coverage

The 22-year-old is facing a total of 115 counts , including 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 attempted murder charges, one count of first-degree assault and several weapons violations for the mass shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive on March 22.

According to an affidavit for Alissa’s arrest , the shooting started around 2:40 p.m. and he was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. Officers recovered a tactical vest, a rifle that the affidavit says was a “possible AR-15” and a semiautomatic handgun.

​​The suspect is accused of killing the following 10 people at the King Soopers:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Teri Leiker, 51

Officer Eric Talley, 51

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

In his first court appearance on March 25, the suspect’s attorney, Colorado Public Defender Kathryn Herold, previously requested a preliminary hearing to evaluate Alissa’s mental health.

"We cannot begin to assess the nature and depths of Mr. Alissa's mental illness until we have the discovery from the government," she said during the March 25 hearing.

No known motive has been released.

The suspect would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

