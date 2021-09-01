John Cena’s Vacation Friends Breaks Hulu Record, Sequel In the Works

Netflix has been releasing hit after hit in this pandemic season, leaving other production Companies looking bad. It has produced over-the-top content leaving fans pleased as it caters to all genres, both film and TV Shows. Don’t Look Up is among the beautiful productions, and it surpasses all tests even before its release. According to news hitting the web, Don’t Look Up will be released at the end of this year (2021). There is no confirmation yet, but speculations state it might happen in December. Most movie production companies use this strategy to stir conversations and make movie lovers yearn for the release even more. It falls under the Dark Comedy genre alongside blockbuster films like The Dictator (2012), The Dead Don’t Die (2019), The Laundromat (2019), Horrible Bosses (2011), and Uncut Gems (2019). This genre of films has gained traction over recent years, and they aim at making you laugh until you cry. I see why many companies are releasing these films, especially this year, as the pandemic has left us yearning for a good hearty laugh.