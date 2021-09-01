Cancel
John Cena’s Vacation Friends Breaks Hulu Record, Sequel In the Works

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena’s new film Vacation Friends is a big hit on Hulu, breaking records in its first weekend and earning a sequel. Deadline reports that the raucous comedy starring Cena, Lil Rey Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner became the most watched original film on Hulu in its opening weekend.

