Scattered storms Thursday; rain chances decrease for weekend

A good chance of scattered showers and some hefty thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Acadiana Thursday, but rain chances are expected to decrease Friday into the weekend.

In the near term, scattered showers and storms will dissipate early this evening with fair, warm and humid conditions anticipated overnight.

Lows by morning will be in the mid-70s.

Expect another hot one Thursday with a sun and cloud mix early yielding to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Storms should be moving from the northeast to the southwest Thursday, and because there will be a little more atmospheric energy and lift, some storms will be capable of strong and gusty winds.

Highs will top out in the low to mid-90s Thursday before the storms arrive...rain chances will be in the 60% range.

Heat indices before the storms will likely reach the 105° range again Thursday.

The atmosphere should dry a bit Friday into the weekend with rain chances commensurately decreasing to 20% Friday and closer to 10% this weekend.

The risk of scattered afternoon storms will gradually return next week with no hopes of any real cool fronts for now.

Tropical moisture should return to the area mid-late week and/or into the following weekend accompanied by a better chance of rain and storms.

Meanwhile in the tropics, we continue to monitor a weak area of disturbed weather by Central America...this feature has a limited future due to its proximity to land and has a 30% chance of development.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) however, does show a potential remnant system, or at the least what could be a blob of deep tropical moisture, heading into the Bay of Campeche/Southwestern Gulf of Mexico by late in the weekend and/or early next week.

No alarm bells for now but we'll keep an eye on that area.

Farther east in the open Eastern Tropical Atlantic, the only viable system that we're tracking is Tropical Storm Larry.

Larry is expected to become a major hurricane packing at least 120 mph winds by this weekend.

At this point, Larry does not appear to be a threat to the U.S., and certainly not the Gulf of Mexico.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel