Humboldt County, CA

Federal judge rules in favor of Caltrans in latest Richardson Grove lawsuit

By Isabella Vanderheiden
Eureka Times-Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge granted a summary judgment in favor of Caltrans and the proposed Richardson Grove widening project in U.S. District Court this week. The project, long-opposed by local environmental advocacy groups, would “make minor adjustments to the roadway alignment” of a 1.1-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 101 in Southern Humboldt County in an effort to accommodate “STAA heavies,” or extra long semi-trucks passing through the narrow stretch.

