Panthers cut QB Grier, keep just 2 tailbacks on 53-man roster

By JEREMY VERNON JVERNON@THEEJ.COM
enquirerjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers made their last round of cuts to get the roster down to 53 players ahead of the regular season. Among the most notable cuts made Tuesday was Will Grier, the Charlotte native who was drafted by the team in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Grier was a third round pick out of West Virginia in 2019 and he started two games as a rookie, throwing four interceptions without a touchdown pass in 52 attempts. He did not play in a game last season.

