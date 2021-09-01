Talking About Race: The history of race in Charlotte’s Schools

Harding University High School (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — The conversation about race in schools is certainly not a new one, and it’s important to understand its history in Charlotte.

In 1957, Dorothy Counts integrated Charlotte’s schools by becoming the first Black student at Harding High School.

[ WSOC SPECIAL SECTION: Talking About Race ]

In 1971, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools became the center of integration efforts when the Supreme Court upheld a decision to bus students to other parts of town in order to create diverse schools.

“Every child deserves to have the same quality of education. What we could do to work together to make sure that that happens,” Dorothy Counts-Scoggins said.

>> Reporter Mark Becker takes us through those journeys and where they’ve brought us during Channel 9′s special “Talking About Race in Schools.” You can watch the special on Channel 9 and WAXN Thursday at 7:30 p.m., or anytime afterward at home on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.

Talking about Race and Schools

(Watch Below: Talking About Race: Program teaches students about finances)

©2021 Cox Media Group