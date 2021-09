It was a tremendous transfer deadline day with several transfers completed with minutes to spare as the Premier League dominated the market once again in terms of total spend.There were big deals elsewhere though, including Eduardo Camavinga signing for Real Madrid from Stade Rennais, but the one that didn’t happen dominated the headlines: Kylian Mbappe stays at Paris Saint-Germain, that’s despite the France international having just one year remaining on his contract and Real Madrid making a bid of £172m (€200m).For PSG, it was all about the Champions League and they even splashed out late on Nuno Mendes to ram...