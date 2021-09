You couldn't see the lower half of their faces, but you didn't really need to. You could see it — those familiar first-day-of-school emotions — in the kids' eyes. Students in rows at Garden Place Academy, the site of Denver Public Schools' 2021-22 kickoff party, peered out over their masks Monday morning. From above rainbows and plaid, blue disposables and tiny camo prints, there was the deer-in-headlights anxiety of the first day, the eye-crinkling smiles at seeing friends and waving good bye, the solemn resignation that summer was over.