Dogs can actually tell when people do something on purpose or by accident
GÖTTINGEN, Germany — Dog owners often brag about how smart their four-legged friends are. Now, a new study reveals that dogs may be even smarter than anyone gives them credit for. Although scientists have long suspected that being able to tell whether a person does something by accident or on purpose is a purely human skill, researchers in Germany find dogs can actually make the distinction as well.www.studyfinds.org
Comments / 0