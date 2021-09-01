Cancel
Animals

Dogs can actually tell when people do something on purpose or by accident

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGÖTTINGEN, Germany — Dog owners often brag about how smart their four-legged friends are. Now, a new study reveals that dogs may be even smarter than anyone gives them credit for. Although scientists have long suspected that being able to tell whether a person does something by accident or on purpose is a purely human skill, researchers in Germany find dogs can actually make the distinction as well.

