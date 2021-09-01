Dogs can actually tell when people do something on purpose or by accident

If you’ve ever tried to bathe your cat or watched him come racing back into the house when the rain started, then you’ve seen just how much he hates water. Cats and water rarely mix well, and if your cat is tolerant of puddles and rain, then you have a pretty rare kitty. For most cats, water is a thing to be dreaded and avoided, but there are actually many reasons behind that behavior. Your cat’s aversion to water is caused by a combination of instinct, physical reactions, and experiences. So, why do cats hate water? The answers can help you better understand your cat’s behavior.